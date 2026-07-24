Defending Champs Open Training Camps

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, last season's Super Bowl contenders, officially opened their training camps today (July 24) as they prepare to defend their titles. The Seahawks, reigning Super Bowl champions, and the AFC champion Patriots are the second pair of teams to begin training, following the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.

Both teams are gearing up for the NFL regular season opener on Wednesday, September 9, at Seattle's Lumen Field. This matchup will mark the first time since 2016 that the season kicks off with a rematch of the previous Super Bowl. The Seahawks will start the season with a revamped roster, including new additions like running back Jadarian Price and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. The Patriots, under head coach Mike Vrabel, have also made significant roster changes, including the signing of wide receiver Romeo Doubs and safeties Mike Brown and Kevin Byard III.

The NFL has announced several key dates for the 2026-2027 season, including the roster cut deadline on Sunday, August 30, and the trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10. The postseason will begin with Wild Card weekend from January 16-18, culminating in Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles on February 14.