Diddy Reportedly Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Prison Fight

"We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody," a rep for the prison told TMZ. "Such information would not be available for the public domain."



Combs is still serving the remainder of his 50-month sentence after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy's time behind bars was reduced after he was accepted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program last November. Since his incarceration, his release date has been changed several times over the past few months.



He was originally supposed to be freed on May 8, 2028. However, an alleged violation of prison rules pushed him back to June 4. At one point, the imprisoned artist was expected to be freed on April 25, 2028. However, his latest target release date is now February 2028 following a recent appeal decision. As of this report, it's not clear if his latest infraction will impact his release date.

