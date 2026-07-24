DNC Meets In D.C. To Plan 2028 Primary Calendar

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is meeting in Washington, D.C., this week to make crucial decisions about the 2028 presidential primary calendar. The committee is set to vote on Friday (July 25) on which of the 12 states that applied will be included in the "early window" of the 2028 primaries and in what order they will appear. The decision could significantly impact which candidates gain early momentum in the race.

According to Ballotpedia, the DNC aims to include four or five states from different regions of the United States in the early voting slots. The committee has already held meetings to hear presentations from states like Iowa, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, which are all vying for early positions on the calendar.

The DNC's decision comes after a revamp of the primary calendar in 2022, which saw South Carolina take the lead position, a move backed by President Joe Biden. The change aimed to prioritize more diverse states after issues with the Iowa caucuses in 2020. The current discussions reflect ongoing debates about the importance of diversity and regional representation in the primary process, as reported by Politico.

As noted by Audacy, the final decision on the calendar will not be official until it receives approval from the full DNC, which is scheduled to meet in August. The outcome of these discussions will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategies of presidential candidates as they prepare for the 2028 election.