DOJ Withdraws Subpoenas Against New York Times Journalists

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided to withdraw subpoenas issued to several New York Times reporters, as announced during a hearing in a Manhattan courtroom today (Thursday, July 23). The subpoenas sought phone and text messaging records from the journalists and, in some cases, their family members. These actions were part of the DOJ's investigation into the newspaper's reporting on the new Air Force One jet, a gift from Qatar.

The Trump administration had been pressing to identify confidential government sources who spoke with reporters about the jet's security capabilities. The subpoenas were issued earlier this month, with some served at the journalists' homes. The New York Times challenged these subpoenas, arguing that the DOJ acted in "bad faith" by not providing advance notice and by seeking information without a thorough investigation, as reported by PBS.

During today's hearing, a judge was considering whether to grant the Times' motion to dismiss the request. The DOJ's decision to withdraw the subpoenas marks a significant moment in the ongoing tension between the Trump administration and the press. The DOJ had justified its actions by stating that reporters were not the targets, but rather those leaking classified information, according to AP News.

The New York Times described the DOJ's efforts as part of an "alarming pattern of conduct" that seeks to crack down on independent reporting on President Trump's administration, as detailed in The Hill. The subpoenas had sparked backlash from press freedom groups, highlighting the ongoing debate over press freedom and government transparency.