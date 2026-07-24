Ed Sheeran Brings Alex Warren Onstage For Surprise Duet Of 'Ordinary'

By Sarah Tate

July 24, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and Alex Warren make an impressive duo that is anything but ordinary.

Sheeran surprised the crowd at the San Diego stop of his Loop Tour on Tuesday (July 21) by bringing out the Best New Artist Grammy nominee for a duet of his massive hit "Ordinary," per People. He gave Warren a thoughtful introduction before he hit the stage and even admitted he was jealous of Warren's popular 2025 breakthrough track.

"I met someone last year who released a song that I was jealous of," he told the audience. "I got in touch with him and I was like, 'We should sing this song together, I love this song.'"

While it's unclear when the "Shape of You" musician reached out, the pair finally made it happen during Sheeran's latest concert.

"He sent me an email yesterday, and he said, 'Can me and my family come to your gig in San Diego?'" Sheeran said. "And I was like, yes, but I would like to sing with you.'"

The special moment was captured and shared online, Sheeran and Warren belting the chorus together before ending with them hyping each other up to the cheering crowd. Check it out in the video below.

Ed SheeranAlex Warren
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