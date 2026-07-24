Family Of Man Killed By WI Officer Hires Civil Rights Attorney

The family of Corey Ruiz, a man shot and killed by a Madison, Wisconsin police officer, has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump, known for his work on high-profile cases like those of Trayvon Martin and George Floyd, will examine whether excessive force was used in the incident. The shooting occurred on Wednesday (July 22) at the intersection of Williamson and South Baldwin streets, where police attempted to arrest Ruiz, who was suspected of theft. During the encounter, Ruiz allegedly drew a knife, injuring an officer, who then shot him.

The incident has sparked protests and calls for transparency. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway emphasized the need for accountability, stating, "Our community deserves full transparency and accountability." The shooting has strained community trust, especially in the Willy Street neighborhood, which has a history of police-related fatalities.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, and all involved officers are on administrative leave. According to JSONLINE, no bodycam footage exists, as Madison officers are not equipped with them. However, bystander videos have circulated widely, prompting public outcry.

Crump's involvement aims to ensure that all evidence, including squad car and bystander videos, is preserved and examined. He stated, "The video gives us a clear picture of what happened. Corey Ruiz was tased, taken to the ground, and then he was shot multiple times at close range, including in his face." The family seeks answers and accountability.

A vigil was held at the shooting site, where community members mourned Ruiz and demanded justice. The intersection remains closed as the investigation continues. Madison's Independent Police Monitor, Aeiramique Glass, plans to use subpoena power to access evidence and issue a report on the incident.