Ford Recalls Over 500,000 Broncos Due To Engine Fire Risk

Ford Motor Company is recalling 565,691 Bronco and Bronco Raptor SUVs, model years 2021 through 2026, due to a potential risk of engine compartment fires. The recall affects vehicles nationwide and was announced after the discovery of a wiring harness defect that could lead to short circuits and, under certain conditions, fire.

According to a recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem comes from insufficient protection on the engine wiring harness. Over time, movement and abrasion can expose the wires, increasing the risk of a short circuit. Ford estimates about one percent of the recalled vehicles may have this defect.

The company has received 15 reports of fire believed to be connected to the issue, with seven occurring in Bronco Raptors and eight in base model Broncos between October 2024 and June 2026. No injuries or crashes related to the fires have been reported so far.

Drivers may notice smoke coming from air vents, warning messages on their dash, or see flames from the passenger side engine compartment if a short circuit happens. To fix the problem, Ford will install additional protective sheathing over the wiring at no charge to owners. Dealerships will perform the repair, and owners will be notified by mail beginning August 24.

Those who want to check if their vehicle is affected can visit the NHTSA recall website or call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The Ford recall number is 26S55, and the NHTSA campaign number is 26V468.

The recall only affects certain Bronco models. Owners are encouraged to schedule repairs as soon as possible to avoid potential risk. Ford has stated that the repairs will be free of charge and that it is working closely with dealerships to complete the process efficiently.