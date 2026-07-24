Georgia School Shooter Pleads Guilty To Murder, Other Charges

In a significant legal development, Colt Gray, the teenager responsible for the tragic 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder. On Monday (July 24), Gray, now 16, changed his plea to guilty for the deaths of two students and two teachers, as well as the injuries of nine others during the mass shooting.

The plea was non-negotiated, meaning prosecutors did not offer any concessions in exchange for Gray's guilty plea. This decision leaves the sentencing entirely in the hands of the judge, who will consider recommendations from both sides before making a decision. The charges against Gray include four counts of malice murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault, among others. He faces a potential sentence of up to 180 years in prison.

The victims of the shooting were identified as teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. Another teacher and eight students were also injured in the attack. According to investigators, Gray brought a semiautomatic rifle to school concealed in a book bag and opened fire in a classroom and the school's hallways.

Gray's father, Colin Gray, was previously convicted of second-degree murder and other charges for providing his son with the firearm used in the shooting. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this month. Prosecutors argued that Colin Gray ignored warnings about his son's mental health and facilitated access to the weapon.

The case has reignited discussions about gun control and parental responsibility in preventing such tragedies. The plea hearing included emotional victim impact statements, highlighting the lasting impact of the shooting on the community.

The Guardian and PBS reported on the details of the plea and the background of the case, noting that the plea and sentencing hearing was set for July 24. KWQC provided additional context on the charges and the upcoming sentencing of Colin Gray.