GLP-1 Drugs Could Reduce Long-Term Sick Leave

GLP-1 medications, popular for weight loss, may also reduce long-term sick leave, according to a new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The study found a 17% reduction in long-term sick leave among employees using these drugs. This decrease in sick time could save up to 1.5% of a worker's salary.

The research compared 7,011 patients who began taking Ozempic during its initial availability with a similar group who started four years later. The findings suggest that these medications, originally developed for diabetes, could have broader economic benefits.

GLP-1 drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, are gaining popularity for their weight loss benefits. Ongoing research indicates they might also reduce risks of cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

Despite the promising results, the study used Danish data, where sick leave policies differ from those in the U.S. In Denmark, employers pay full salaries for illness-related absences up to 30 days, with the government covering longer-term leave.

The popularity of GLP-1 drugs continues to rise, with ongoing research exploring their full potential.