Gracie Abrams Explains Why She's A 'Deep Admirer' Of Ariana Grande

Gracie Abrams is a "big fan" of Ariana Grande.

During a recent radio interview, Abrams explained why she is a "big admirer" of the "We Can't Be Friends" singer, praising Grande both for her star power and the way she is still able to share a deep connection with her fans.

"An unmatched voice and presence and I do think her connection with her fanbase has remained so intimate despite the fact that she is the biggest star," she said.

The "Hit the Wall" singer-songwriter also shared how "in awe" she is over the details Grande puts into her shows, calling out her current Eternal Sunshine tour, which kicked off earlier this summer.

"I'm really in awe of the way that, despite the scale she's at, there is just such close attention to detail and wanting to give her fans the best possible version of a show," she said. "I'm a big, big, big fan. Deep admirer."

Abrams is preparing to hit the road for her own venture, The Look at My Life Tour, later this year in support of her new album Daughter from Hell, which dropped July 17. Joined by several special guests on select dates, Abrams will kick off December 2 in Denver and take her to cities around North America into March 2027.