Heat Dome To Bake The West, Plains

A massive heat dome is expected to bring extreme temperatures across the western and central United States, starting this weekend and lasting into early next week. This weather phenomenon will cause triple-digit temperatures from Texas to North Dakota, with cities like Phoenix expected to reach highs in the 110s. According to AccuWeather, the heat dome will also affect the interior Southwest and the Plains, pushing temperatures above 100 degrees in many areas.

The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings for several major cities, including Dallas, Kansas City, and Chicago. The heat wave is expected to result in more than 100 record highs and about 250 record-warm overnight lows through Saturday night. The combination of high temperatures and humidity will make conditions particularly dangerous, with the heat index reaching between 100 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and seek air-conditioned environments to prevent heat-related illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that signs of overheating include muscle cramps, dizziness, and nausea. The heat dome is part of a broader pattern of extreme weather that has also affected Europe, where a recent heat wave led to over 1,000 additional deaths in France.