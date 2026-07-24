Hurricane Fausto Becomes Category 2 Storm As It Moves Towards Hawaii

Hurricane Fausto, currently a Category 2 storm in the eastern Pacific Ocean, is moving west and is expected to approach the Hawaiian Islands early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. As of Thursday (July 23) night, Fausto held maximum sustained winds of about 100 mph and was located more than 1,600 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii. The storm is traveling at a pace of 15 mph and is projected to enter the Central Pacific as a strong tropical storm by Sunday, gradually weakening as it nears Hawaii, forecasters said.

The hurricane’s forecast path includes the possibility of passing near or over the Hawaiian Islands, with the National Hurricane Center’s “cone of uncertainty” covering all islands except Kauai on Tuesday. While some computer models predict Fausto could weaken to a remnant low before reaching Hawaii, the official outlook expects it to be a weak tropical storm with sustained winds near 40 mph by Tuesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, "The risk of some impacts from wind and rainfall is increasing. However, it is too soon to determine the exact location or magnitude of these impacts, and interests there should continue to monitor the progress of this storm."

Fausto’s hurricane-force winds currently extend up to 45 miles from its center, while tropical storm-force winds reach as far as 185 miles. Swells created by Fausto are expected to bring high surf to Hawaii’s east-facing shores late this weekend into early next week, potentially reaching advisory levels. The National Weather Service warns that strong breaking waves and dangerous currents may make swimming hazardous along certain coastlines.

As Fausto advances, Hawaii’s weather will continue to be influenced by strong, breezy tradewinds driven by high pressure to the north. A separate south swell, unrelated to Fausto, is already creating high surf along southern coasts, prompting advisories through Friday evening. Small craft advisories are also in effect for all Hawaiian waters due to gusty winds.

The National Hurricane Center and local weather authorities will continue to monitor Hurricane Fausto’s progress and provide updates as the storm approaches. The exact impacts and locations remain uncertain, but the risk of hazardous weather is increasing for the early to middle part of next week.