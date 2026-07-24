Jacob Elordi Shares BTS Details Of Filming Horrifying ‘Euphoria’ Scene

Jacob Elordi's final season of Euphoria featured some pretty tough scenes.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Australian actor, 29, joked with guest host and costar Colman Domingo that show creator Sam Levinson "brought me back to torture me" on the third and final season of the HBO drama, adding that filming scenes for his character Nate Jacobs was "like six weeks of me just getting beat by a seven-foot guy," per E! News.

The Wuthering Heights actor went on to shared behind-the-scenes details of filming his character's gruesome death, including shooting with a real snake while stuck inside a coffin.

"I got locked in a coffin for two days straight with prosthetics and a fake tongue, and I couldn't see out of my eyes," he said. "And then Sam put snakes into the coffin."

While some people may consider the experience horrifying, Elordi didn't seem to have any real issue with the snake, a boa constrictor in the role of the rattlesnake on screen.

"He had a very nice personality. He was very docile and very sleepy. I don't think he'd had a lot of sun," he said. "I was kind of nudging him, trying to get him to get active and do the scene, 'cause he was meant to be threatening. But he was like a little dog. He just kept curling up at my feet. He'd drop down the tube and then he'd sort of slither down, and then he'd find a little warm spot."