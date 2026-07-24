Judge Allows Ex-Texas Lineman To Return To College

Former Texas offensive lineman Cole Hutson has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, allowing him to rejoin the Longhorns for the upcoming season. This decision comes after Hutson filed a lawsuit challenging the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, which limits players' eligibility based on age. The restraining order, issued this week, permits Hutson to resume college football activities while awaiting a preliminary injunction hearing.

Hutson, who played in 48 games and made 23 starts for the University of Texas, had entered the NFL Draft but went undrafted. He participated in minicamps for the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys but did not secure a contract. According to Yahoo Sports, Hutson is now seeking to play in the 2026-27 college football season.

The NCAA's age-based eligibility model has faced legal challenges from athletes across various sports. Earlier this month, an Ohio judge granted a preliminary injunction for 24 college basketball players in a similar lawsuit. The NCAA defends its rules, stating that they are designed to ensure college sports remain accessible to students and maintain the integrity of college athletics.

While it remains uncertain where Hutson will play this season, sources suggest a return to Texas is possible. Burnt Orange Nation reports that the Longhorns have a roster spot available for him. If Hutson rejoins Texas, he could be part of the lineup when the Longhorns face Ohio State on September 12.

The outcome of Hutson's case could influence other athletes considering legal action against the NCAA's eligibility rules.