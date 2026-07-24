Louis Tomlinson Takes 'Trip Down Memory Lane' For One Direction Anniversary

Louis Tomlinson is looking back at his time in One Direction with fondness.

On Thursday (July 23), the How Did I Get Here? singer took a "trip down memory lane" in honor of the beloved boyband's 16th anniversary. Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and the late Liam Payne were grouped together on The X Factor UK in 2010 after initially auditioning solo.

"16 f---ing years of One Direction!!! Blows my mind," he said in a post on X. "Thank you for changing all our lives and the love and passion you all still show is unmatched!"

The "Lemonade" musician shared that he was going to celebrate the occasion by revisiting the group's music.

"Spending the rest of the day listening to all the bangers and reminiscing! Thank you for all the memories," he said, adding in a follow-up post, "Playing the whole discography top to bottom! Proper trip down memory lane. Some Shockers on this first record hahaha."

Tomlinson also revealed some insight into some of One Direction's oldest songs, per People. Sharing a screenshot to his Instagram Stories of the group's song "More Than This," from their 2011 debut album Up All Night, he revealed how Payne played an integral part of the track.

"Pretty sure this was when Liam first discovered his falsetto, I remember how proud we all were. He sounds incredible!"

He went on to share more details about other 1D songs, from explaining that "Moments" was the "first time I ever felt really proud of my own vocal on track" and revealing that he has "always loved" the song "Kiss You" to joking that "Na Na Na" was "peak lyricism" and noting he has "amazing memories" from filming the music video for "Live While We're Young."

Tomlinson also gave a heartbreaking shoutout to his "brother" Payne, who he wishes he could be celebrating with in person. Payne tragically died October 16, 2024, at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"And to my brother I Miss you every day but especially on days like today," he wrote. "I know we'd have been celebrating today together."