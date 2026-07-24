Michael Kim Cards 59 At 3M Open

Michael Kim made history at the 3M Open on Friday (July 24) by shooting a 12-under 59 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This remarkable feat makes him the 16th player in PGA Tour history to achieve a sub-60 round. Kim's round was highlighted by a 24-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, capping off a streak of four consecutive birdies to finish his round.

Kim's performance began with a series of five straight birdies starting at the third hole, and he made the turn at 6-under 29. He continued his impressive play on the back nine, adding birdies at the 10th and 12th holes. As he approached the 15th hole, Kim needed to play the final four holes in 4-under to reach the elusive 59. He accomplished this with precision, sinking multiple birdie putts from beyond 10 feet, including the decisive one on the 18th.

According to PGA Tour, Kim's round is a career-best and sets a new course record at TPC Twin Cities. His performance has placed him at the top of the leaderboard, 14-under through 36 holes, with a three-shot lead over his competitors.

Kim's achievement is significant not only for its rarity but also for its impact on his season. Entering the 3M Open, Kim was 65th in the FedEx Cup standings, and a win could propel him to 35th, providing a crucial boost as the regular season nears its end. CBS Sports notes that Kim's round is the first sub-60 of the season and the first since Jake Knapp's 59 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

The 3M Open, held at the Arnold Palmer-designed TPC Twin Cities, is one of the final events of the PGA Tour's regular season.