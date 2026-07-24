Netanyahu To Meet Trump, Attend Graham's Funeral In U.S.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States next week to meet with President Donald Trump and attend the funeral of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The meeting with Trump is scheduled for Tuesday (July 28) at the White House, marking their first face-to-face discussion since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began in February.

Netanyahu's visit underscores the ongoing U.S. commitment to Israel amid escalating tensions with Iran. The U.S. has been conducting nightly strikes on Iran, and analysts suggest a broader military operation may be imminent. Israel has heightened its state of readiness, anticipating possible escalation.

Graham, a staunch supporter of Israel, passed away last week. Netanyahu praised Graham for his unwavering support of Israel and his advocacy against Iran's nuclear capabilities. Netanyahu's office confirmed that he will travel to Washington on Monday and return to Israel on Wednesday.

The visit comes as tensions rise in the Middle East, with the U.S. and Israel continuing military operations despite a previously agreed ceasefire. The situation in Gaza remains dire, with ongoing Israeli military actions and significant humanitarian concerns.

Netanyahu's trip has drawn attention due to his indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on war crimes charges related to actions in Gaza. Despite calls for his arrest, the U.S., not a signatory to the ICC, has rejected the possibility of detaining Netanyahu during his visit.

The meeting between Netanyahu and Trump is expected to address the ongoing conflict with Iran and explore potential resolutions. The U.S. Congress is currently considering a defense budget that could further integrate U.S. and Israeli military operations.