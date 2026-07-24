NFL Sets Date For Super Bowl LXII In Atlanta

The National Football League (NFL) has officially announced that Super Bowl LXII will take place on February 13, 2028, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This announcement was made during the NFL Fall League Meeting, confirming that Atlanta will host the prestigious event for the fourth time. The last Super Bowl held in Atlanta was in 2019, where the New England Patriots triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams.

According to NFL.com, Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Atlanta for its hospitality and vibrant sports culture, making it an ideal location for the event. The selection of Atlanta was influenced by the efforts of Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, who played a significant role in securing the bid.

The decision to set the date for Super Bowl LXII has put to rest speculation about a potential extension of the NFL regular season to 18 games. However, the league has not ruled out this possibility for future seasons.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Atlanta will host various events, including the NFL Honors and Super Bowl Experience, providing fans and visitors with numerous opportunities to engage with the sport. The city is expected to deliver a memorable experience, as noted by Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council.

For fans eager to attend, OnLocation, the NFL's Official Hospitality Partner, has launched a Priority Access deposit program for hospitality packages, offering premium seating and exclusive experiences.