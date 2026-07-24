NYC Stabbings Investigated As Potential Hate Crime

New York City police are investigating two stabbings near Central Park on Thursday (July 23) as potential hate crimes. The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Raul Morales, allegedly attacked two men in separate incidents around 1:30 p.m., reportedly yelling "Allahu Akbar" during the assaults.

According to NBC News, the victims, a 57-year-old Asian man and a 50-year-old Jewish man, were stabbed in the back and torso, respectively. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital and are expected to survive. The attacks occurred about two blocks apart, first at 84th Street and Central Park West, then at 86th and Central Park West.

A witness led police to Morales, who was arrested shortly after the attacks. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that while Morales has no known mental health history with the police, initial investigations suggest mental health may have played a role. Tisch emphasized the ongoing evaluation of the incidents as potential hate crimes.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the attacks, stating, "These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city." Governor Kathy Hochul also expressed her dismay, highlighting the need for unity across different faiths and backgrounds.

The investigation continues as police work to determine the motive behind these attacks, with no known connections between Morales and the victims or between the victims themselves.