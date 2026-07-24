Panthers Place LB On Season-Ending Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers have placed linebacker Nic Scourton on injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL during the first day of training camp on Thursday (July 23). Scourton's injury marks a significant setback for the team, as he was expected to be a key player in the upcoming season. The injury occurred during drills, and Scourton had to be carted off the field, visibly upset.

In response to Scourton's injury, the Panthers have signed Cam Gill, the reigning United Football League (UFL) Defensive Player of the Year, to fill the vacant roster spot. Gill, 28, previously played for the Panthers in 2024, where he recorded 22 tackles and four quarterback hits in 10 games. Most recently, he played for the Louisville Kings in the UFL, where he led the league with 11 sacks in 10 games.

Gill's return to the Panthers provides much-needed depth at the linebacker position, especially after the team finished last season tied for the third-fewest sacks in the NFL. While Gill may not fully replace Scourton's impact, his experience and recent performance in the UFL make him a valuable addition to the team.