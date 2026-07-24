Patreon Lays Off 20% Of Workforce Amid Restructuring

Patreon, the creator subscription platform, announced a significant restructuring on Thursday (July 23), resulting in the layoff of 20% of its workforce, or 93 employees. The decision, according to CEO Jack Conte, aims to adapt to changing market conditions and ensure long-term stability for the company.

Conte emphasized that the layoffs are not due to artificial intelligence (AI) replacing human jobs. Instead, he noted that AI has transformed the tech industry, influencing how companies operate and communicate. Conte stated, "We are not making the above changes because we believe AI replaces humans," highlighting that AI cannot substitute human creativity and connection, which are central to Patreon's strategy.

The layoffs come as Patreon partners with Cloudflare to block AI bots from scraping creators' content without permission, a move addressing concerns over AI's impact on creators' rights. Employees affected by the layoffs will receive at least 16 weeks of severance pay, additional pay for years of service, and healthcare coverage through the end of the year. They will also receive a $1,500 stipend to replace company-issued laptops.

This marks Patreon's largest workforce reduction since 2022 when it cut 17% of its staff. Despite these cuts, the company's core business remains strong, with over 300,000 creators on the platform and a 28% revenue increase in 2025.

Conte expressed that the restructuring is necessary to maintain stability and support creators, ensuring Patreon can continue its mission in a rapidly evolving market.