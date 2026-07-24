Patriots' Second Round Pick Skips Start Of Camp

The New England Patriots kicked off their training camp without their second-round rookie linebacker, Gabe Jacas, who was placed on the Did Not Report list today. The former Illinois standout has yet to sign his rookie contract, causing his absence from the camp. Despite the setback, head coach Mike Vrabel remains "cautiously optimistic" that Jacas will soon sign and join the team on the practice field.

Jacas, who was selected 55th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, has not practiced with the team since being drafted. According to Pats Pulpit, he missed both the rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp in June due to ongoing contract negotiations and a previous hamstring injury. Vrabel confirmed that Jacas had a medical procedure, which has contributed to the delay in his contract signing.

The Patriots are reportedly seeking financial protection in Jacas' contract due to his medical history, which includes a labral tear in his shoulder and a stress fracture in his foot. ESPN reports that the team is hopeful Jacas will be ready for training camp, but missing spring classroom time could impact his development.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Jacas was initially projected as a Week 1 starter, but the ongoing contract saga has cast doubt on his immediate impact.