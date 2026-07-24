Popular Actor Unrecognizable As He Goes Under Cover To Promote New Movie

By Sarah Tate

July 24, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

A major A-list actor was so fully in character during a surprise appearance at Comic-Con that even the most die-hard fans would struggle with figuring out his real identity.

Johnny Depp looked unrecognizable while surprising fans attending San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday (July 23), transforming completely into Ebenezer Scrooge, per Page Six. From the impressive hair and makeup to the top hat, cane and coat, the Pirates of the Caribbean star embodied the iconic literary character as he interacted with fans in order to promote his upcoming film Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

The film, directed by Ti West, is a gothic reimagining of the 1843 Charles Dickens story that has been adapted countless times in the nearly two centuries since it was originally published, People reports.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol arrives to theaters November 13.

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