Rams Unveil Two New Alternate Uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams have introduced two new alternate uniforms, "Classic Sol" and "Fearsome White," celebrating the team's storied history. These uniforms were revealed during the Rams Revealed Live event at YouTube Theater, honoring the franchise's achievements from the 1950s and 1960s.

The "Classic Sol" uniform pays tribute to the Rams' 1951 NFL Championship team. It features a yellow jersey with blue satin numerals, reminiscent of the style used 75 years ago. The design includes period-accurate royal triple striping on the sleeves and a blue-gold-blue triple stripe on the white pants. The Rams will pair these uniforms with their standard blue-and-gold helmet, modified with a nose bumper graphic inspired by the 1951 NFL Championship banner.

The "Fearsome White" uniform honors the legendary Fearsome Foursome defensive line of the 1960s and early 1970s. It includes an all-white jersey and pants combination with blue rams horns arching over the shoulders. The jersey features blue block numbers outlined in black and black player names on the back. The helmet, with white horns and a white facemask, completes the look, reflecting the team's defensive legacy.

These uniforms will debut during the 2026 season at SoFi Stadium. The Rams will wear "Classic Sol" against the New York Giants on Monday, September 21, and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, December 3. The "Fearsome White" uniform will make its on-field debut against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, November 25, marking the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game.

Fans can purchase the new uniforms and additional merchandise at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium and online at RamsFanShop.com. For more details on the Rams' new uniforms, visit the official Rams website or check out their announcement on the Rams' official site.