U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Russia is losing approximately 5,000 soldiers each week in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Rubio made this statement on Wednesday (July 23) during a conference in Manila, describing the losses as "staggering." He noted that Russia is now experiencing strikes deep within its territory, a development not previously observed.

The war, which has lasted over four and a half years, sees the United States ready to play a constructive role in seeking an end. Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Manila, but no breakthroughs were reported. Rubio emphasized the need for new proposals, as previous peace efforts have failed. He stated, "You think we settled the war in Ukraine in our 30 minutes here in Asia? That's not the way it works," according to RFE/RL.

The conflict has seen heavy casualties on both sides, with Ukraine also paying a significant price in civilian lives and infrastructure damage. Rubio highlighted that both Russia and Ukraine have strong incentives to end the war, but finding mutually acceptable terms remains a challenge. The U.S. continues to supply weapons to Ukraine through NATO mechanisms, despite Moscow's dissatisfaction.

Rubio reiterated that a settlement would require extensive negotiations, not a single meeting. He stated that President Donald Trump is focused on ending the conflict to halt the loss of life and enable Ukraine to rebuild. Rubio added that the U.S. remains engaged in diplomatic efforts to find a resolution.

United24 Media reported that Western intelligence estimates Russian casualties have reached around 1.4 million killed and wounded. Meanwhile, Russia's National Guard has proposed updating its civil defense protocols in response to the ongoing conflict.