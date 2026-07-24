Rubio Says Trump's Policy For Iran War Is "Head For An Eye"

On Thursday (July 23), U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that President Trump's policy for the ongoing conflict is "a head for an eye." This statement was made during a summit of Asian nations in Manila, Philippines, in response to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's assertion that Iran's strategy is "an eye for an eye." Rubio emphasized that Iran would "pay a very heavy price" for its actions against the U.S.

The tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated despite a memorandum of understanding signed last month, which aimed to halt hostilities and renew peace talks. Both nations have accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement. Since March, 17 U.S. soldiers have lost their lives in the conflict.

President Donald Trump has indicated that he is considering a significant escalation in military operations against Iran. In an interview with Axios, Trump mentioned that the U.S. is prepared for a "massive attack" and that Israel could join the operations swiftly if needed. However, Trump added that the U.S. does not require external assistance for potential future strikes.

According to The Hill, Rubio believes that Tehran is not yet ready to negotiate but will be compelled to do so as the costs of the conflict rise. The ongoing military exchanges have drawn criticism from several U.S. lawmakers, who are urging the administration to seek a resolution.

As the situation develops, both the U.S. and Iran remain on high alert, with diplomatic efforts continuing to find a peaceful solution. The international community watches closely as tensions persist in the region.