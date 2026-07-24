Rubio Says Trump's Policy For Iran War Is "Head For An Eye"

By iHeartRadio

July 24, 2026

ASEAN Meetings Take Place In Philippines
Photo: Pool / Getty Images News / Getty Images

On Thursday (July 23), U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that President Trump's policy for the ongoing conflict is "a head for an eye." This statement was made during a summit of Asian nations in Manila, Philippines, in response to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's assertion that Iran's strategy is "an eye for an eye." Rubio emphasized that Iran would "pay a very heavy price" for its actions against the U.S.

The tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated despite a memorandum of understanding signed last month, which aimed to halt hostilities and renew peace talks. Both nations have accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement. Since March, 17 U.S. soldiers have lost their lives in the conflict.

President Donald Trump has indicated that he is considering a significant escalation in military operations against Iran. In an interview with Axios, Trump mentioned that the U.S. is prepared for a "massive attack" and that Israel could join the operations swiftly if needed. However, Trump added that the U.S. does not require external assistance for potential future strikes.

According to The Hill, Rubio believes that Tehran is not yet ready to negotiate but will be compelled to do so as the costs of the conflict rise. The ongoing military exchanges have drawn criticism from several U.S. lawmakers, who are urging the administration to seek a resolution.

As the situation develops, both the U.S. and Iran remain on high alert, with diplomatic efforts continuing to find a peaceful solution. The international community watches closely as tensions persist in the region.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices