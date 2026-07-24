Steelers Sign QB Allar Before Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have successfully signed their entire 2026 draft class, with third-round quarterback Drew Allar inking his rookie deal just ahead of the team's training camp, which starts on Tuesday (July 28). Allar, a former standout at Penn State, will compete with Will Howard and Mason Rudolph for the backup quarterback position behind veteran Aaron Rodgers.

Allar's signing leaves the Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick, Ty Simpson, as the only unsigned quarterback from this year's draft. The delay in Allar's signing was due to ongoing negotiations concerning structural guarantees and cash flow timing, as reported by Sports Yahoo.

Despite being a promising college player, Allar is expected to face challenges in securing significant playing time this season. As reported by Yahoo Sports, with Rodgers as the starting quarterback, Allar's opportunities may be limited unless unforeseen circumstances arise.

The Steelers' quarterback room is crowded, with head coach Mike McCarthy expressing a desire to keep all four quarterbacks, including Rodgers, Rudolph, Howard, and Allar. However, as reported by Heavy, NFL roster rules mandate a 53-man limit, making it unlikely for the team to retain all four.

The battle for the backup spot is expected to be intense, with Rudolph's experience potentially giving him an edge. However, Howard's potential as a developmental player might also be appealing to the coaching staff. As training camp progresses, these dynamics will play out, determining who will secure the QB2 position.