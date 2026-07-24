Tony Romo Arrested For DUI After Golf Tournament

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested in Wisconsin for allegedly driving under the influence. The incident occurred after Romo, who is now part of CBS' lead NFL broadcast team, participated in the Wisconsin State Amateur Golf Championship. An arrest report indicates that the 46-year-old was pulled over on the interstate north of Milwaukee and subsequently failed a field sobriety test.

Romo, who grew up in Wisconsin, has a deep passion for golf and has previously attempted to qualify for the PGA Tour. He was in his home state to compete for a state title, participating in the 125th Wisconsin Amateur Championship. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Romo ended the tournament tied for 74th place after carding a nine-over 80 in his final round.

Despite his challenging performance on the golf course, Romo found time to interact with fans, sharing his football expertise with a young admirer at the West Bend Country Club. However, his return trip took a turn when he was stopped by law enforcement on the interstate.

Romo's arrest highlights the ongoing challenges faced by athletes transitioning from their sports careers to other pursuits. As a prominent figure in sports broadcasting, his actions will likely draw significant attention and scrutiny.