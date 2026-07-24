Trump Admin. Urges Senators To Rename NY Penn Station

By iHeartRadio

July 24, 2026

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The Trump Administration is pushing for the renaming of New York's Penn Station as it undergoes a significant $8 billion redesign. The U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, sent a letter to Congress requesting federal funding for the project but did not specify a new name for the station. Despite this, Duffy has previously mentioned that naming the station after President Donald Trump has "a nice ring to it."

President Trump, in his second White House term, has expressed that the idea of renaming Penn Station was suggested by union heads and politicians, not himself. He mentioned that the current name, derived from the defunct Pennsylvania Railroad, doesn't align with New York's identity. According to NDTV, Trump stated, "I LOVE Pennsylvania, but it is a direct competitor to New York."

The proposal has sparked controversy. Jerry Nadler, a Manhattan Democrat, criticized the plan as a "hostile takeover" and a "Trump vanity project." The Riders Alliance also expressed concerns, calling it a "multibillion-dollar vanity boondoggle." They emphasize the need for improved service over name changes.

Despite the backlash, the administration remains focused on the redesign, which includes restoring the station's classical style. The project has been plagued by political infighting, with Amtrak now in charge of the redesign. The future of the station's name remains uncertain as discussions continue in Congress.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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