Wild Video Shows Massive Bison Pop Car's Tire In Yellowstone National Park

A viral video posted by TikTok user Tonya Names captured the moment a massive bison punctured the tire of a tourist vehicle in Yellowstone National Park, highlighting the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters during the park’s busy summer season. The incident occurred as several cars slowed or stopped near a herd of bison, with one vehicle blocking the animal’s path. In response, the bison flicked its head, using its horn to pop the vehicle’s front tire before calmly moving on.

Yellowstone National Park’s bison population is estimated at over 5,000, and the current bison rut, or mating season, running from late July through August, makes bulls especially unpredictable and territorial. During the rut, experts warn that bison are more likely to react aggressively if they feel threatened or blocked.

The National Park Service urges visitors to keep at least 25 yards away from bison at all times, as bison are responsible for more injuries in Yellowstone than any other animal. Bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run three times faster than a human. Drivers are advised to remain patient, avoid honking or aggressive driving, and wait for animals to cross, especially during rut season.

Another recent bison encounter left a Yellowstone visitor with a broken leg after being chased and tossed by a bison.

Park officials continue to remind visitors that Yellowstone is a wild ecosystem and respecting animal boundaries is crucial for both human and animal safety. As rut season continues, travelers should expect more bison activity and exercise extra caution when driving or observing wildlife in the park.