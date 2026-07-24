WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off in Chicago

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend is underway in Chicago, marking the league's 30th season with a series of exciting events. The festivities begin tonight (Friday, July 24) with the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest at Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky. The highlight of the weekend, the WNBA All-Star Game, will take place tomorrow night (Saturday, July 25) at the United Center.

WNBA legends Teresa Weatherspoon and Cynthia Cooper have drafted teams from a pool of 22 All-Stars. Weatherspoon's team features stars like the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson. Meanwhile, Cooper's squad includes the Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers and the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart. Players will receive $15,000 for participating, with an additional $20,000 awarded to the game's MVP.

The All-Star Game promises a high-scoring affair with top players like A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart leading their respective teams. As reported by USA Today, the rosters also include first-time All-Stars like Marina Mabrey and Jessica Shepard.

The weekend's events are broadcast on major networks, with ESPN covering tonight's contests and ABC airing the All-Star Game. Fans can also stream the events on Disney+ and other platforms. The game will feature a halftime performance by Grammy winner Tyla.