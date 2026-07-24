WNBA Execs Question Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's Future

A recent report highlights growing dissatisfaction with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, not only among players but also team owners and executives. According to an ESPN survey, nearly two dozen stakeholders expressed concerns about Engelbert's leadership style, describing it as "dismissive" and "out of touch." Despite her role in securing a historic collective bargaining agreement (CBA) this past offseason, there are calls for change.

The WNBA has experienced significant growth, with increased attendance, ratings, and franchise valuations. However, the league is currently navigating challenging CBA negotiations, with the possibility of a work stoppage looming. Engelbert's leadership has come under scrutiny, particularly after Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier criticized the WNBA's leadership as "the worst in the world." Collier's comments have received support from other players, further highlighting the strained relationship between Engelbert and the players.

Engelbert, who has been commissioner since 2019, acknowledged the need to improve relationships with players and stated her commitment to addressing their concerns. She remains focused on guiding the league through the current CBA negotiations, which are set to expire on October 31. Engelbert has expressed hope for a new agreement but also indicated that an extension might be necessary.

The report also noted that Engelbert's role is unique, as she reports to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. While some industry insiders recognize her contributions to the league's commercial success, others believe she needs to rebuild trust with players to continue in her role.