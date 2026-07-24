Yellowstone Closes Three Rivers To Fishing Amid Dangerous Heat

Yellowstone National Park officials have temporarily closed fishing on the Madison, Firehole, and Gibbon rivers due to dangerously high water temperatures that threaten native trout populations. The closure, announced on Monday (July 15), will remain in effect until water temperatures drop to safe levels for fish health, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Recent readings show water temperatures exceeding 80 degrees Fahrenheit, while air temperatures have climbed above 90 degrees. According to the NPS, these conditions are lethal to trout, prompting the closure to protect the park’s native cutthroat and wild trout fisheries. An NPS press release stated, "These conditions are lethal to trout, and the closure will protect the park's native and wild trout fisheries and will remain in effect until conditions improve." In past summers, similar closures have taken place as rivers heated up, but this year’s action comes as part of a broader strategy to adapt to changing climate patterns.

Earlier this year, Yellowstone officials had moved the opening day for fishing on these three rivers to May 1, several weeks ahead of the traditional Memorial Day weekend start.The decision was made to give anglers more opportunities before the annual mid-summer heat forces closures. Park managers said, "No adverse impacts to the fisheries are anticipated," but acknowledged that temporary full or partial closures are now a routine response to seasonal temperature spikes.

Local fishing guides have observed water in the Firehole River regularly surpassing 80 degrees Fahrenheit by late June, prompting many to voluntarily stop guiding clients before official restrictions are in place. The NPS recommends fishing during the coolest parts of the day, handling fish gently, and releasing them quickly to minimize stress.

The closures affect rivers near some of Yellowstone's most popular attractions, including the Old Faithful area. Other rivers and lakes in the park remain open for fishing, but officials warn that additional closures could occur if hot, dry conditions persist. The NPS continues to monitor the situation and encourages anglers to check for updates on the official Yellowstone fishing page.