YG & The Game Drop New Song ‘Red People’ Before Facing Off In VERZUZ Battle

YG and The Game brought their crews and fans together to see who would dominate in the VERZUZ ring. The match began with YG's "BPT" vs. The Game's "Dope Boy" with help from drummer Travis Barker, followed by "Bicken Back Being Bool" against "One Blood." The melee continued with 22 match-ups of YG and Game's greatest hits. While Game was able to garner more hype with songs like "Westside Story," "Dreams," and "Hate It Or Love It," the crowd couldn't control themselves once YG delivered bangers like "Who Do You Love?" "Big Bank," "FDT," "Toot It & Boot It," and more. The love from fans helped YG sweep the competition 19-3.



The VERZUZ battle happened just days after YG announced the plans for "The Gentlemen's Club Tour." YG will be joined by Mozzy, Kalan.Frfr, Chef Boy, and Natalie Nunn as they travel to 19 major cities beginning in Boston on September 10. The tour will hit other places like New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, and more until it wraps up in Honolulu, HI, on November 7. Tickets are on sale now.



Check out some highlights from the battle and listen to The Game and YG's "Red People" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE