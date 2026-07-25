No New U.S. Strikes Against Iran Reported

By iHeartRadio

July 25, 2026

IRAN-US-ISRAEL-WAR
Photo: - / AFP / Getty Images

For the first time in nearly two weeks, no new U.S. military strikes against Iran were reported overnight, according to U.S. Central Command. A spokesperson for Iran's health ministry posted on X that "Iran had a peaceful night last night." Despite the calm in Iran, the tension remains high in the region, as sirens blared and missile alerts were issued in both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The ongoing conflict in Iran has drawn international attention, with concerns over escalating tensions. The absence of new strikes offers a temporary reprieve, though the situation remains unresolved. The U.S. and its allies continue to monitor developments closely, as diplomatic efforts aim to address the underlying issues.

While the situation in Iran was calm, the alerts in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain highlight the broader regional instability. The international community remains vigilant, with ongoing discussions about potential resolutions to the conflict.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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