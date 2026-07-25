Obama Surprises WNBA Stars At All-Star Weekend

During the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, former President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance at the Obama Presidential Center on Friday (July 24). He greeted the 22 All-Star players, congratulating them on the league's growth. Obama, known for his love of basketball, even played a brief one-on-one game with Jonquel Jones from the New York Liberty.

Obama's visit marked the first professional event at the newly opened "Home Court" inside the center. He interacted with players like Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, offering advice on handling fame and media attention. Clark described her conversation with Obama as "a moment I'll probably remember for the rest of my life."

The WNBA All-Star Game, set for Saturday (July 25) at the United Center, features teams drafted by WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon. Team Weatherspoon includes players like Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces, while Team Cooper boasts stars like Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings and Breanna Stewart from the New York Liberty.

Players will earn $15,000 for participating, with an additional $20,000 awarded to the game's MVP. The weekend also includes events like the 3-point contest and Shooting Stars competition. The All-Star Weekend highlights the WNBA's mid-season, with the Minnesota Lynx currently leading the standings.

Obama's presence at the event underscores his ongoing support for the league, having been the first sitting U.S. President to attend a WNBA game in 2010. He praised the players for their excellence and contributions off the court, saying, "All of you are extraordinary, and I could not be bigger fans."