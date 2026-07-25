Oregon Faces 30 Uncontrolled Wildfires Amid Lightning Storms

Oregon is grappling with a surge in wildfires as the number of uncontrolled blazes increased to 30 following a recent lightning storm. The fires have scorched over 500,000 acres, primarily in central and eastern Oregon, with more than 10,000 firefighters battling the flames.

The most critical fire is the Akawa Butte Fire near Sisters, which has burned approximately 26,000 acres and destroyed over half a dozen homes. A red flag warning remains in effect, indicating that the fires could spread further over the weekend.

According to the Salem Statesman Journal, the Akawa Butte Fire has grown to 27,287 acres with only 5% containment. The fire has prompted the closure of popular trails and campgrounds near Sisters, and multiple road closures are in effect.

Governor Kotek visited the Akawa Butte Fire site, emphasizing the importance of personal responsibility and urging residents to heed evacuation orders. KPTV reports that new Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders have been issued in Wheeler County near the Rowe Creek Complex.

The fires are fueled by dry conditions and strong winds, with humidity levels dropping to critical levels. The Daily Dispatch highlights that residents in affected areas are under evacuation notices, with some choosing to leave early to avoid congestion and ensure safety.

Efforts to contain the fires continue, with crews working tirelessly to protect homes and infrastructure. The situation remains dynamic, and residents are urged to stay informed through official sources as conditions can change rapidly.