Trump Flew From Turkey On Older Air Force One After Iran Threat

President Donald Trump flew back to the United States from a NATO summit in Turkey on an older Air Force One after a credible threat from Iran was detected. The Secret Service advised against using the newer Boeing 747-8, gifted by Qatar, due to its lack of advanced defensive capabilities. According to The Wall Street Journal, Israeli intelligence alerted U.S. officials to a potential missile threat, prompting the decision to switch planes.

The newer aircraft, although luxurious, lacks some of the older jet's security features, such as missile detection systems. The Hill reported that the Secret Service recommended the switch to ensure the president's safety, despite President Trump downplaying security concerns.

During the flight, President Trump denied that the swap was due to security issues, though he acknowledged being a frequent target for threats. He referred to Iran as "scum" and mentioned ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which recently escalated with renewed strikes in the Strait of Hormuz.

The older Air Force One, a Boeing VC-25A, has been in service for over 35 years and includes features like anti-missile countermeasures and air-to-air refueling capabilities. Meanwhile, the Qatari-gifted jet, known as the "bridge" aircraft, is still undergoing modifications to enhance its security features. The U.S. Air Force has stated that while some upgrades were excluded, the jet was delivered without compromising safety.

The decision to use the older plane highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by the U.S. president, especially amid rising tensions with Iran. The newer aircraft is expected to receive further upgrades, with permanent replacements for Air Force One slated for delivery in 2028.