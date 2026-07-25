Trump Speaks At Rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner

President Donald Trump addressed the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on Friday night (July 24) at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C. The event, originally scheduled for April, was postponed after a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump and other officials. Trump emphasized the importance of not backing down from threats of political violence.

During the dinner, several reporters received awards for their coverage of the Trump administration. Trump joked, "This has not been an easy evening," and added, "Do I have a say in those awards?" He also mentioned that his planned speech in April was more biting, but he toned it down due to the previous incident.

The event honored Secret Service Officer Victor Gonzales, who played a crucial role in stopping the gunman in April. Trump praised Gonzales, saying, "What he did was amazing. We salute you and we thank you with all of our hearts."

Security was heightened at the dinner, with a smaller guest list and new procedures in place. The dinner featured a menu of steak, lobster, and white asparagus, and entertainment from mentalist Oz Pearlman.

CNN reported that the event was a "celebration of a free press and the vital role of journalism in our democracy."

ABC News highlighted Trump's speech as "unifying yet vicious."

PBS NewsHour noted that the event aimed to send a message of resilience against political violence.