Jaguar Land Rover Recalls Vehicles For Rearview Camera Issue

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling over 15,000 vehicles due to a defect that could affect the rearview camera, potentially limiting visibility while reversing. The recall impacts 2021-2025 Land Rover Discovery models, with a total of 15,535 vehicles affected. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that the issue arises from "insufficient drain holes," which may lead to water damage to the rearview camera.

According to the NHTSA, water may not drain properly, causing damage to the camera and increasing the risk of a crash. Jaguar Land Rover has received over 100 claims and field reports related to this issue, but no injuries or crashes have been reported. To address the problem, dealers will inspect and replace the cameras if necessary, and drill additional drain holes to prevent future water damage.

The recall was initiated after Jaguar Land Rover's Product Safety and Compliance Committee reviewed warranty claims and conducted testing. The company plans to notify dealers by July 30, 2026, and will send owner notification letters by September 11, 2026. Owners can take their vehicles to dealerships for a free inspection and repair.

For more information, owners can visit the NHTSA website or contact their local Land Rover retailer.