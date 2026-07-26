Netanyahu Dismisses NYC Mayor's Arrest Threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed his intention to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, despite a threat from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani regarding his arrest. Speaking on FOX's "Sunday Morning Futures," Netanyahu dismissed Mamdani's claims as baseless and accused the mayor of spreading hate and fear.

Mamdani had previously stated that he explored legal options for arresting Netanyahu due to an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, which accuses Netanyahu of war crimes related to the war in Gaza. However, Mamdani acknowledged that New York City lacks the legal authority to enforce such a warrant and called on the federal government to act instead.

In a video posted on X, Mamdani described Netanyahu as a "war criminal" and declared that he is not welcome in New York City. Despite this, the ICC does not have jurisdiction in the United States, and federal law prohibits local governments from cooperating with the court. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, criticized Mamdani's threat as "pure political theater," emphasizing that diplomatic protections and head-of-state immunity apply.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon responded by criticizing Mamdani, stating that the mayor should focus on governing New York rather than attacking Israel. Danon affirmed that Netanyahu will attend the General Assembly and defend Israel's rights on the international stage.

The General Assembly is scheduled for early September, and Netanyahu has made it clear that Mamdani's threats will not deter his participation.