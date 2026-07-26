Trump To Host Netanyahu At White House Amid Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump is set to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran began in late February. The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, comes as President Trump considers military options against Iran.

Netanyahu's visit coincides with his attendance at the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham in Washington, D.C. Graham, who passed away earlier this month at age 71, was a strong supporter of Israel and an advocate for confronting Iran's nuclear ambitions. According to The Hill, Netanyahu praised Graham for his dedication to U.S.-Israel relations, stating that Graham encouraged Israel to take decisive action against Iran's nuclear program.

The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu is expected to address the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, which has seen a series of tit-for-tat strikes following the collapse of a ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has led to rising oil prices and increased tensions in the region. President Trump has hinted at the possibility of launching a massive attack on Iran, as reported by Politico.

However, The Times of Israel reports that Netanyahu's trip may be postponed until the end of the month due to the rescheduling of Graham's funeral. The White House has not yet confirmed the meeting with Netanyahu, leaving the exact timing uncertain.

The visit underscores the complex geopolitical landscape as the U.S. navigates its military strategy in the Middle East while managing alliances with key partners like Israel.