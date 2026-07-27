21 Savage Mourns The Loss Of 'Nephew' Who Died After Shooting His Sister

"As we prepare for the homegoing celebration for my beloved nephew, Seven, I respectfully ask everyone to please honor our family's privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Please continue to keep my niece, Lyric, in your prayers. She is fighting for her life, and we are believing God for her healing, strength, and complete recovery. As our family grieves, we are asking our community to stand with us in another way. Please help us get these guns off our streets."



"Far too many young lives are being taken by senseless gun violence. We must work together to stop the illegal sale and access of firearms to minors and do everything we can to protect our children. Our family has lost one child, and another is fighting for her life. No family should ever have to experience this kind of pain. We ask that you continue to pray for our entire family, respect our privacy as we navigate the days ahead, and join us in the fight to make our communities safer for all of our children."