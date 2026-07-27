76ers Welcome LeBron James With Two-Year Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially signed LeBron James to a two-year, $8 million contract, marking a significant addition to their roster. The 41-year-old NBA legend announced his decision on Friday (July 24) after contemplating retirement following his last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. James, a 22-time NBA All-Star, expressed his excitement to join the 76ers and energize a new fan base, stating, "I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team."

James' move to Philadelphia represents his fourth team in the NBA, following successful stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. His decision to join the 76ers comes as he aims to end the team's 43-year championship drought, much like he did with the Cavaliers in 2016. ESPN reports that James chose the 76ers for their potential to win and the opportunity to work with fellow All-Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown.

The announcement was celebrated widely, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro proclaiming Friday as LeBron James Day. Fans and teammates alike shared their excitement on social media, with Maxey posting celebratory stories and Brown using the hashtag "#throwtheballup." James also shared a highlight reel on Instagram set to Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares," further fueling the excitement around his move.

James' arrival in Philadelphia is expected to boost the team's chances in the Eastern Conference, where they last advanced past the second round in 2001. The 76ers, who finished last season with a 45-37 record, are now considered strong contenders for the NBA championship, with betting odds improving significantly following the signing.

This move concludes a period of speculation about James' future, as he had been the most sought-after free agent this offseason. His decision to join the 76ers reflects his desire to continue competing at the highest level and pursue another NBA title.