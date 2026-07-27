9/11 Families Petition to Ban NYC Mayor from Anniversary

Several families of 9/11 victims have launched a petition to bar New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani from attending the 25th anniversary ceremony of the September 11 attacks. The petition, which has garnered over 5,000 signatures, accuses Mayor Mamdani of supporting individuals and groups perceived as sympathetic to extremist views.

The petition was initiated by Giovanni Galante, whose wife, Grace Catherine Galante, was killed in the attacks. Galante argues that the ceremony should not serve as a platform for those connected to views that victims' families find offensive. He told the New York Post, "This day is sacred to us," emphasizing the importance of remembrance and unity.

Petitioners cite Mamdani’s reluctance to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada," his praise for Brooklyn imam Siraj Wahhaj, and his association with commentator Hasan Piker, who has made controversial statements about the attacks. Additionally, they point to writings by Mamdani’s father, Mahmood Mamdani, who suggested that suicide bombings should be understood as a form of modern political violence.

Despite the petition, a spokesperson for City Hall stated that Mayor Mamdani plans to attend the ceremony to stand with the victims. The mayor was only nine years old during the 9/11 attacks, and supporters argue that his presence represents the city as a whole, not his political views.

The petition underscores the ongoing tension between political beliefs and the solemnity of the 9/11 memorial. Organizers hope to keep the focus on remembrance and the rejection of extremism.