Allen, Garrett, Stafford Headline Madden's "99 Club"

Six NFL players have been named to the prestigious "99 Club" in the upcoming Madden NFL 27 video game, set to release on August 13. The list includes quarterbacks Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, as well as the reigning NFL sack leader Myles Garrett of the Rams. Joining them are Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, and Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

According to a reliable Madden leaker, MUTLeaksXXVII, Allen makes a return to the "99 Club" after an impressive season that saw him throw 28 touchdown passes and rush for 12 more. Garrett, known for his defensive dominance, retains his spot with 14 sacks, while Stafford earns his first "99" rating after a standout season with over 3,700 passing yards.

Chase, who led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, remains in the "99 Club" for a second year. McBride and Smith-Njigba make their debut after stellar performances, with McBride leading tight ends in receptions and Smith-Njigba showcasing his skills with over 1,100 receiving yards.

The inclusion of these players reflects their exceptional performances and contributions to their teams, as assessed by EA Sports experts. The latest installment of Madden NFL continues to celebrate the top talents in the league, offering fans a chance to play with some of the best players in the game.