Antonio Brown's Stand Your Ground Hearing Delayed

By iHeartRadio

July 27, 2026

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Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Stand Your Ground hearing for former NFL star Antonio Brown, initially scheduled to start tomorrow in Miami-Dade County Court, has been postponed. Brown faces charges of attempted second-degree murder following a shooting incident outside a Miami boxing match in May 2025. His attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, cited difficulties in contacting potential witnesses as the reason for the delay. The new court date is set for August 25.

Brown, who played as a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is accused of shooting at Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu during a scuffle outside the boxing event. Brown claims he acted in self-defense, invoking Florida's Stand Your Ground law, which allows individuals to use deadly force if they feel their life is in danger.

According to NBC Miami, Brown's legal team argues that Nantambu had a history of violence towards him, including an alleged jewelry theft incident in Dubai. Nantambu was jailed for 30 days in Dubai related to that accusation. However, prosecutors allege that Brown chased Nantambu and fired two shots, one of which grazed Nantambu's neck.

Brown's defense motion, as reported by ESPN, claims Brown "reasonably feared" for his life and fired warning shots. The motion also describes an "aggressive movement" by Nantambu towards Brown.

The case has drawn significant attention due to Brown's NFL fame and the controversial nature of the Stand Your Ground law. The law gained notoriety during the trial of George Zimmerman, who was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

Brown, who was extradited from Dubai after the incident, remains on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains his actions were in self-defense.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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