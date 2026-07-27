Bills Unveil "Nickel City" Gray Uniforms

The Buffalo Bills have introduced a new "Nickel City" alternate uniform featuring gray jerseys and pants paired with a blue helmet. The team unveiled the new look on Monday (July 27), drawing inspiration from Buffalo's blue-collar roots and resilience. The gray jersey showcases royal blue numbers outlined in white and red, with dark gray stripes extending onto the pants. The helmet, marking the first blue helmet in Bills history, includes white horns and a red stripe from the "Charging Buffalo" logo.

According to SportsLogos.net, the helmet design features stripes that meet at the back, reminiscent of the Seattle Seahawks' wraparound design. The Bills teased the uniform release with a social media video showing a spinning Buffalo nickel, hinting at the "Nickel City" theme.

The new uniforms are expected to be worn during the upcoming season, although the exact game debut remains unannounced. Yahoo Sports reported that the jerseys include the phrase "Go Bills" in the collar, and the pants are silver. The uniform's design has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some praising its uniqueness and others expressing a preference for a retro look.

The Bills' CEO, Pete Guelli, confirmed the addition of the new uniform during an appearance on WGR 550's _The Jeremy and Joe Show_. The uniform is part of a broader effort to refresh the team's wardrobe as they prepare for their inaugural season at the new Highmark Stadium.