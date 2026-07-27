Bon Jovi Brings Out Surprise Guest At Final MSG Residency Show: Watch

By Will Mendelson

July 27, 2026

Bon Jovi: Forever Tour Kick Off - New York
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Rock gods (of New Jersey) unite!

Bon Jovi enlisted the help of Bruce Springsteen to close out the iconic rock band's final show of their Madison Square Garden "Forever" residency on Sunday (July 26).

The Boss and the "Livin' on a Prayer" hitmakers joined forces to perform Bon Jovi's 2005 hit "Who Says You Can't Go Home" before performing Springsteen's "The Promised Land."

The surprise performance comes just days after Jon Bon Jovi suddenly ended the group's July 23 show early.

The Bon Jovi frontman suddenly paused the show an hour and a half into the set. "I'm gonna have to cool it for a night," the music icon told the crowd before ultimately leaving the stage.

This marks the first time in four years that Bon Jovi is touring, following undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022.

Watch the performance below.

Bon JoviBruce Springsteen
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