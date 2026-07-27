Brewers' Ace Sets Franchise Strikeout Record

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski made history on Sunday (July 26) by setting a franchise record with seven consecutive strikeouts to start the game against the Colorado Rockies. Misiorowski's performance at American Family Field included 12 strikeouts over five innings, allowing just one run on 83 pitches. This remarkable feat also made him the first pitcher since at least 1920 to record 11 strikeouts without allowing a hit through four innings, as reported by CBS Sports.

The 24-year-old right-hander's fastball reached up to 104 mph multiple times, as noted by Yahoo Sports. Despite his dominance, Brewers manager Pat Murphy opted to remove Misiorowski after five innings to manage his workload. Misiorowski has already pitched 120 innings this season, nearing last year's career-high of 141 ⅔ innings.

Misiorowski's outstanding performance has bolstered his Cy Young Award candidacy, although workload management might affect his chances. The Brewers, who have baseball's second-best record, are focused on a deep postseason run, prioritizing team success over individual accolades. Misiorowski currently leads MLB with a 1.58 ERA and 185 strikeouts, maintaining a 40.6% strikeout rate, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Brewers' offense also shone, scoring 11 runs with nine doubles, tying a franchise record. Milwaukee will next face the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels on their upcoming West Coast trip.